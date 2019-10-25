Company Alleges That DHHS Terminated MaineCare Contract Out Of Retaliation

The Biddeford-based company that lost its MaineCare contract after the death of a client has sent a notice of appeal to the state.

Residential and Community Support Services (RCSS) alleges that Maine's Department of Health and Human Services terminated its contract out of retaliation.

RCSS says the state's grounds for terminating its MaineCare contract are invalid. The company operates 38 homes for adults with intellectual disabilities, and in August a resident under its care died.

In a press release, RCSS alleges that the state is retaliating for a company complaint made about a DHHS staff member.

But a Department spokesperson says it terminated the contract after RCSS repeatedly failed to correct deficiencies following the resident's death. The state also acknowledged Friday that two other clients died this year while under RCSS's care, but an investigation found no action was warranted.

As the Department reviews the appeal, it's also working to find placements for RCSS's remaining clients.