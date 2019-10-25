© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Company Alleges That DHHS Terminated MaineCare Contract Out Of Retaliation

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 25, 2019 at 5:37 PM EDT

The Biddeford-based company that lost its MaineCare contract after the death of a client has sent a notice of appeal to the state. 

Residential and Community Support Services (RCSS) alleges that Maine's Department of Health and Human Services terminated its contract out of retaliation.

RCSS says the state's grounds for terminating its MaineCare contract are invalid. The company operates 38 homes for adults with intellectual disabilities, and in August a resident under its care died.

In a press release, RCSS alleges that the state is retaliating for a company complaint made about a DHHS staff member.

But a Department spokesperson says it terminated the contract after RCSS repeatedly failed to correct deficiencies following the resident's death. The state also acknowledged Friday that two other clients died this year while under RCSS's care, but an investigation found no action was warranted.

As the Department reviews the appeal, it's also working to find placements for RCSS's remaining clients.

Tags

MaineResidential and Community Support ServicesMaine Department of Health and Human Services
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight