Maine Heat Breaks Some Records, Continues Through Mid-Week

Tuesday's heat broke records at each of the National Weather Service stations in Maine.

Meteorologist Michael Claire says the most notable records were set in the southern parts of the state: "At least in Portland we tied the record high temperature for the day yesterday, of 96, the low only got down to 75 degrees which was the warmest low temperature on record for the month of June in Portland.”

He continued, “In Augusta we had a record high temperature of 94 and also had a daily record low temperature of 72."

Claire says the heat is expected to stick around throughout Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the heat index will be high enough that it could pose some health risk.

“We're just advising people to do their best to stay hydrated and stay cool if they can,” Claire said. “It can be a lot on the body to go through these kinds of temperatures for a long period of time."

Meteorologists are predicting a cold front will descend from Canada later today and tomorrow, bringing a possibility of thunderstorms and heat relief.

Forecasts indicate parts of the weekend could feel downright chilly by comparison with highs in the 60s in some locations.

Additional Element: https://www.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=gyx&wwa=all

