Tropical Storm Elsa May Bring Heavy Wind And Rain To Maine

Utility crews are preparing for high winds and rain, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive on Friday coinciding with a cold front entering the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of southern Maine on Friday, as well as a gale watch along the coast into Friday evening.

Meteorologist Chris Norcross with the National Weather Service in Caribou says the storm will be moving through the region pretty fast, but could cause flooding and downed lines.

"You know in that six- to eight-, nine-hour time frame, there's going to be some heavy rains — several inches of rain possible. Up in the north, a little bit more uncertainty about how far North the really heavy rains get, but there's even the potential that some bands of heavy rains make up north as well," he says.

Versant Power spokesperson Marissa Minor says the utility is preparing for potential outages especially in Washington and Hancock Counties and, if needed, will divert crews from elsewhere in the state to respond.

The storm follows severe flooding last month that washed out trails in Acadia National Park, took out a bridge on the Schoodic Peninsula, and closed roads along the Bold Coast. Repairs are still ongoing.

