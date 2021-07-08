© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tropical Storm Elsa May Bring Heavy Wind And Rain To Maine

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 8, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
Tropical Weather Atlantic
AP
/
NOAA
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening and could became a hurricane before making landfall along Florida's north Gulf coast. In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Utility crews are preparing for high winds and rain, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive on Friday coinciding with a cold front entering the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of southern Maine on Friday, as well as a gale watch along the coast into Friday evening.

Meteorologist Chris Norcross with the National Weather Service in Caribou says the storm will be moving through the region pretty fast, but could cause flooding and downed lines.

"You know in that six- to eight-, nine-hour time frame, there's going to be some heavy rains — several inches of rain possible. Up in the north, a little bit more uncertainty about how far North the really heavy rains get, but there's even the potential that some bands of heavy rains make up north as well," he says.

Versant Power spokesperson Marissa Minor says the utility is preparing for potential outages especially in Washington and Hancock Counties and, if needed, will divert crews from elsewhere in the state to respond.

The storm follows severe flooding last month that washed out trails in Acadia National Park, took out a bridge on the Schoodic Peninsula, and closed roads along the Bold Coast. Repairs are still ongoing.

Tags

Newsclimate
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell