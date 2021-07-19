Canada Will Open Its Border To Fully Vaccinated U.S. Citizens Starting August 9

Canada is easing its border restrictions with the United States and will allow fully vaccinated U.S. residents to enter the country by mid-August.

The border between the two countries has been largely closed to non-essential travel since the pandemic began. Maine's northern border communities say the closures have drastically reduced revenue for businesses and, in some cases, separated family members living on opposite sides of the border.

On Monday, the Canadian government announced that with cases declining and vaccinations increasing, the country plans to open the border on August 9 for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Travel will be allowed from other countries beginning in September.

Travelers will need to be asymptomatic and show proof they've been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved in Canada -- those manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Unvaccinated children under 12 will also be allowed if they're with a vaccinated parent or guardian.

Federal officials in the U.S. have yet to say whether they'll lift current border restrictions, which bar non-essential travel by land into the United States through July 21. Canadians are allowed to fly into the U.S.