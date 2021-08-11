© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Thomas College Will Now Require COVID-19 Shots For Students And Staff

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT
download.jpg
Thomas.edu

Only a few weeks after announcing that COVID-19 vaccinations would not be required this fall, Thomas College in Waterville is changing course.

In a message released Wednesday morning, President Laurie LaChance says that with cases rising dramatically, and new evidence that vaccinated people can spread the virus, the college felt it necessary to mandate students and staff receive the vaccine.

The college says vaccination cards showing at least partial vaccination must be submitted to the school before arriving on campus at the end of the month. Students who are partially vaccinated must continue to follow protocols including testing and indoor masking until they are fully vaccinated.

The decision comes on the heels of several other colleges in the state mandating vaccinations, including the University of Maine System and Bowdoin and Bates colleges.

Tags

NewscoronavirusThomas College
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg
Related Content
Campus-aerial-news-feature.jpg
  1. UMaine System Is The Latest Maine University To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations This Fall. Here’s A Full List.