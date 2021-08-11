Thomas College Will Now Require COVID-19 Shots For Students And Staff

Only a few weeks after announcing that COVID-19 vaccinations would not be required this fall, Thomas College in Waterville is changing course.

In a message released Wednesday morning, President Laurie LaChance says that with cases rising dramatically, and new evidence that vaccinated people can spread the virus, the college felt it necessary to mandate students and staff receive the vaccine.

The college says vaccination cards showing at least partial vaccination must be submitted to the school before arriving on campus at the end of the month. Students who are partially vaccinated must continue to follow protocols including testing and indoor masking until they are fully vaccinated.

The decision comes on the heels of several other colleges in the state mandating vaccinations, including the University of Maine System and Bowdoin and Bates colleges.