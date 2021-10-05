© 2021 Maine Public
Glenn Cummings is stepping down as University of Southern Maine president

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings says that he plans to step down next June.

Cummings publicly announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that he will return to serving as a faculty member at the school at the end of the academic year.

Cummings worked as a teacher and professor, served in the legislature and worked in the U.S. Department of Education for the Obama administration before taking over as president of USM in 2015.

Enrollment has grown since Cummings arrived, and he also helped to launch the construction of a new student center and 580-bed residence hall on USM's Portland Campus. Cummings also advocated to rename the school the University of Maine at Portland, but withdrew the change after pushback from local leaders.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
