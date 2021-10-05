Glenn Cummings is stepping down as University of Southern Maine president

University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings says that he plans to step down next June.

Cummings publicly announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that he will return to serving as a faculty member at the school at the end of the academic year.

Cummings worked as a teacher and professor, served in the legislature and worked in the U.S. Department of Education for the Obama administration before taking over as president of USM in 2015.

Enrollment has grown since Cummings arrived, and he also helped to launch the construction of a new student center and 580-bed residence hall on USM's Portland Campus. Cummings also advocated to rename the school the University of Maine at Portland, but withdrew the change after pushback from local leaders.