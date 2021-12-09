Staffing shortages, boredom contribute to violent incidents at Maine's youth prison, report finds

This is a developing story and will be updated.

An independent assessment of the underlying factors that contributed to several violent disturbances at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in August and September finds that severe and chronic staffing shortages have been toxic to operations at the facility.

Boredom among youth, behavioral management practices and inadequate mental health treatment were also cited in the 29-page report from the Center for Children's Law and Policy.

Even before the release of the latest report, Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said efforts were underway to improve programming, recruit staff and ensure a therapeutic environment, made more difficult during the pandemic.

The seven incidents reviewed by the Center involved altercations between residents and staff after residents threw furniture into windows, assaulted other residents, and destroyed more than $160,000 worth of property.

A tactical team trained to quell prison riots was used to intervene on one occasion. The Center notes that it was the first time the Special Operations Group had been called to Long Creek since 2014.

The report recommends the SOG's use be discontinued at the youth facility. Liberty says he agrees with that goal.

"As we continue to look at ways to keep the youth busy in meaningful ways, to continue programming, I think that the use of SOG or any other tactical methods will diminish and hopefully be eliminated," he says.

During the incidents, after de-escalation strategies failed, staff also used dangerous prone restraints and mace to try gain control of residents.

The Center for Children's Law calls for the use of both to end. It also recommends development of a secure, psychiatric facility in Maine that can treat youth who cannot be adequately treated at Long Creek. And it suggests exploring options to increase the salaries of staff to improve hiring and retention, which Liberty says is a chronic problem.

"Not many jobs do you go to work and have feces thrown on you or you have the threat of being stabbed or bludgeoned or sworn at, and that's the reality for many of my officers that endure this sort of challenge," he says.

In addition, Liberty says the shortage has resulted in mandatory overtime and staff working 60-hour weeks.

He says employees recently signed a contract that includes a $2,000 signing bonus and a 6% pay increase over nine months. They also received a $5- an-hour hazard pay bonus during the pandemic. Those things were helpful, Liberty says, but the DOC continues to look for other ways to improve the work-life balance.

Currently, there are 30 youth confined at Long Creek. That's down from a population of 400 a decade ago.

