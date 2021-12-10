© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our website is undergoing database maintenance — some functions may not work as expected.
News

A new program at SMCC will teach students how to work on electric vehicles

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST
Electric Cars
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
FILE -In this Oct. 16, 2010 file photo, employees and guests look over a new Nissan Leaf, an all-electric vehicle, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new car dealership in Seattle. The first mass-market electric cars go on sale in December, and the nation's electric utilities couldn't be more thrilled -- or worried.

A new community college program will train mechanics to service electric and hybrid vehicles.

Ruth Morrison, the automotive technology program chair at Southern Maine Community College, says few mechanics have learned the intricacies of the new vehicles. She says most components in internal combustion cars run off of direct current — or DC — but that's not the case for electric vehicles.

"What you have with electric propulsion is AC voltage. And automotive technicians are not trained in that. And it's a whole different ballgame," she says.

The new program will train mechanics through a weeklong in-person course and 32 hours of online classes. The South Portland-based college is bringing in a teacher from another state for the first training this month, but expects to have in-house instructors trained by next summer.

Tags

NewsElectric vehicle
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg