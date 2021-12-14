Secretary of State warns Mainers of text scam posing as the state DMV

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is warning Mainers of a text message scam that may arrive on their phones.

Bellows says in a release that the entity sending the text claims to be from the "Maine DMV" and asks recipients to click a link to get a refund check. She says it's a scam phishing attack that uses SMS messaging, popularly known as "smishing."

Mainers with questions about any suspicious texts or calls that purport to come from Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, can call the Secretary of State's office at 207-626-8400.