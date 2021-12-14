© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Secretary of State warns Mainers of text scam posing as the state DMV

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published December 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is warning Mainers of a text message scam that may arrive on their phones.

Bellows says in a release that the entity sending the text claims to be from the "Maine DMV" and asks recipients to click a link to get a refund check. She says it's a scam phishing attack that uses SMS messaging, popularly known as "smishing."

Mainers with questions about any suspicious texts or calls that purport to come from Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, can call the Secretary of State's office at 207-626-8400.

News
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell