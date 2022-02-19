Bar Harbor removes structures that once served ferry service to Nova Scotia

Once upon a time, the car ferry "Bluenose" made the run between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. It loaded vehicles through an entrance at the side of the ship. The CAT Ferry, which will resume Maine-to-Nova Scotia service this spring, loads vehicles through its bow. In fact, it's been more than 20 years since the old pedestrian ramp and two other loading bridges have been used.

The Bangor Daily News reports the town will remove those structures. Eventually the aging pier will be demolished as well, but the council has yet to decide what to replace it with and how to pay for that work.