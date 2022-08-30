Maine's high court rules that voter referendum blocking CMP corridor was unconstitutional

This story is developing.

Maine's highest court has struck a blow against the campaign to prevent Central Maine Power Co. from building a high-voltage transmission line through western Maine.

Last fall, CMP and its partners were forced to halt construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line in Maine after voters approved a referendum essentially blocking the project.

But in a ruling released late Tuesday morning, Maine's Supreme Judicial Court wrote that a key portion of that ballot question was likely unconstitutional.

The court says that retroactively applying new requirements to the regulatory process would infringe on the developers' constitutionally protected rights if they can demonstrate that construction had been done in "good faith reliance on the authority" granted under a key permit that was issued before last November's referendum.

The court sent the case back down to state's business court for additional consideration. CMP and its partners want to build a 145-mile transmission line through Maine that would allow Hydro-Quebec to sell renewable energy to Massachusetts.

