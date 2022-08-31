UMaine System enrollment is down, while some Maine community and private colleges see increases
While Maine's public universities are seeing fewer new students this fall, some of Maine's private colleges say enrollment is rebounding as they return to a more normal school year.
The University of New England, in Biddeford, says it's bringing in about 850 new undergrads - the largest class in its history. And Waterville's Thomas College says new undergraduate enrollment is up by nearly 20%.
Debbie Cunningham, Thomas' vice president of student success, said that many students appear to be eager to return to in-person learning after COVID-19 restrictions led many to reconsider college in previous years.
"And in this entering class, we're also seeing a return of international students on campus. In fact, we may have the largest group of international students that we've ever had," Cunningham said.
The Maine Community College system is reporting a 12% increase in enrollment, based on early estimates. But the student count at the University of Maine System is currently down by about 6% from last year.