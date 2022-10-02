Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future

The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands.

Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard" in Yarmouth continues to serve working families who make their living on the sea.

"This is one of the last working waterfronts between Portland and Harpswell, that is waterfront that is purely working," Dickison said. "It's an important piece of property for aquaculture folks to have access to their farms on the water."

Dickison says the aquaculture industry is booming, and new jobs are likely as markets for oysters, kelp and other ocean products grow.

Of the 12 projects announced, three will preserve working farmland, four will preserve working waterfronts, and five will preserve working forests.