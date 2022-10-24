Federal agency releases preliminary investigation into Arundel plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the cause of a private plane crash in Arundel in early October that killed two executives from a Freeport construction company.

The report found that the plane, which was being flown in low visibility conditions, was 200 feet below the minimum descent altitude as it approached the Biddeford Municipal Airport.

Eighty-one-year old Eldon Morrison, who was piloting, and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, and were killed when their single engine aircraft crashed into wooded terrain.