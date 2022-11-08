Auburn city council approves zoning intended to encourage more housing and development

Councilors in Auburn have approved a new type of zoning intended to encourage more housing and development.

The council had repealed a similar type of zoning earlier this year after local residents gathered more than 2,000 signatures as part of a petition effort against it.

And at a meeting on Monday night, some of those petition organizers argued that the council was ignoring the will of residents.

Councilor Richard Whiting says that after one petition drive, and possibly another in the future, passing the news rules could actually hinder development.

"Because developers will look at Auburn and say, what the hell is going on there? The city council is not paying attention to the public. And we can't rely on their zoning, and it's going to get blown up by the petition," Whiting says.

But supporters of the zoning change have said it was crafted following substantial community input.

Five of the city's seven councilors ultimately approved the new zoning on Monday night.