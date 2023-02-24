After one year of war, at least 92 Ukrainian evacuees have arrived in Maine

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine one year ago this week. Since then, at least 92 Ukrainians have arrived in Maine through the federal Uniting for Ukraine program, which allows private citizens to sponsor Ukrainian evacuees.

Inza Outtara, state refugee coordinator at the the Office of Maine Refugee Services at Catholic Charities, said that number is likely an undercount, because the state’s resettlement agencies only tally individuals who show up needing their services.

And he expects that number to grow, as Mainers continue to file applications to sponsor Ukrainians.

"We're seeing those applications increasing," he said. "For example, in Maine, we have more than 300 sponsors that are willing to welcome Ukrainians."

Since the beginning of the war, more than 8 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

As of late last year, President Joe Biden said the U.S. had welcomed more than 221,000 Ukrainians.

Those arriving through Uniting for Ukraine are granted humanitarian parole, which allows them to live and work in the U.S. for up to two years.

Siobhan Whalen, the refugee resettlement program manager at the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine - one of three resettlement agencies in the state - said many of her clients are concerned about what will happen when their two year status expires.

"So I think that is kind of always at the back of our clients' minds," she said. "What's the next step? Where do we go for legal assistance if we need it?"

When those clients do need help finding legal assistance, one person they will likely turn to is Inna Cherednichenko, a case manager for Ukrainian humanitarian parolees at the JCA.

Cherednichenko is herself from Ukraine. She arrived in Maine with her family last July.

In addition to her work at the JCA, she said the Ukrainian community in Maine is trying to support new arrivals as best it can, offering help finding housing, employment, and navigating the health care system.

"For example, if somebody needs to get to the doctor," she said, "we have volunteers to help people get to their appointments."

Reflecting on the significance of the war hitting the one year mark, Cherednichenko, who still has family in Ukraine, said it's hard to believe the violence is still going.

"First we thought that it can be for one month, then for two," she said. "And now we understand that [there] is no end of this war."