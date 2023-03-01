© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Bates College names its first Black president

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST
Garry Jenkins, dean of the University of Minnesota Law School and William S. Pattee Professor of Law, has been selected as Bates' next president.

Bates College has found its next president.

The schools' trustees on Tuesday approved the hiring of Garry Jenkins, currently a law professor and dean at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Jenkins will be the ninth person to serve as president of Bates since its founding in 1855, and will be the first Black president in the college's history. He'll succeed Clayton Spencer, who announced last spring her plans to retire.

Jenkins will take office July 1, 2023.

