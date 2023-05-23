Do-not-drink order continues for water in the Waterville area

The Kennebec Water District says it expects to get lab results by the end of the day Tuesday to determine whether it can lift its do-not-drink water order in the Waterville area.

The district issued the order following a fire at an apartment building Monday, when firefighting foam inadvertently entered the water supply. Water district general manager Roger Crouse says to lift the order, the lab results will have to show the absence of chemicals.

"If we don't have clean results, the do-not-drink order will continue," he said. "But we're optimistic, based on the extent of flushing we did yesterday and through the night that the results will meet the expectations and we'll be able to lift the order."

Crouse says the apartment building that caught fire, Elm Towers, appears to have been in compliance with code requirements.

He says it was built in the 1970s and had a required backflow prevention device. But he says a unique plumbing configuration rendered the device ineffective at blocking the foam from the water supply.

"As far as we know, they've been operating in good faith," he said. "There's no negligence here. There's just a gap in the protection. There should have been two backflow devices, the way this is configured, or the single device should have been moved upstream."

Crouse says he doesn't think it's a systemic issue, but the district will evaluate its 187 fire service accounts to make sure there are no gaps in protection.

