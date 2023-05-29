Hundreds turn out to remember the fallen in Kennebunkport this Memorial Day.

Hundreds of residents and visitors, including President George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, turned out for Kennebunkport's Memorial Day Parade to honor fallen military service men and women.

A 21-gun salute, wreath laying and benediction highlighted the ceremony.

American Legion Post 159 Commander Chris Meyer says the parade gets more popular every year and it's important to teach children about the sacrifices made by those in the military.

"We work hard for freedom for this country. Everything we have and enjoy comes down to men and women serving this country," Meyer said. "Enjoy the day and remember the fallen. "