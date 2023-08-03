© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
News

Three pedestrians in southern Maine were killed in crashes Wednesday

By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 3, 2023

Three pedestrians were killed in two crashes in southern Maine on Wednesday afternoon.

In Sanford, 65-year-old Michael Gilbar of Vermont and his 15-year-old grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV at about 4 pm. About 45 minutes later, 56-year-old Kimberly Lavin died after being hit by a dump truck in Saco.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 10 pedestrians have been killed by drivers this year in the state.

The coalition said that Wednesday's fatalities are an "appalling reminder of the dangers that plague Maine's roads."

