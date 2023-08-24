Aroostook County families reeling after large child care facility closes

Many families in northern Aroostook County are searching for child care after the closure of one of the largest facilities in the area.

Miss Jordyn's Childcare and Preschool serves about 100 children out of Caribou. But the owner announced earlier this week that it was closing due to financial challenges.

Megan Barnes, with the Aroostook County Action Program, says her organization is working to hire about 15 of the affected workers from the center, which will open up slots for about 30 of the affected children. But she says that will still leave many families searching for care — particularly before- and after-school care for elementary-aged children.

"And that's going to negatively impact the workforce. Parents have to work. We have a lot of professionals that access these services. And what's going to happen?" Barnes says.

A budget bill passed by the Legislature earlier this year included more funding for child care. The agreement boosts monthly wage stipends for child care workers and expands eligibility for the state's child care subsidy program.

Barnes says that the situation in Caribou highlights the need for even more funding to sustain the industry, even after that boost.

Much of rural Maine is already considered a child care "desert." Barnes says one of the biggest challenge is a lack of qualified workers, and she hopes to see additional investment in training for new educators.

