Big yellow ducks return to Belfast Harbor

A seasonal migration of inflatable ducks to Belfast Harbor is attracting attention from residents and tourists, because they are bright yellow and bigger than a Volkswagen bus.

The three ducks, labeled Joy, Greater Joy, and Greatest Joy, arrived in Belfast Harbor this week. The smaller two have been seen in years past, but Greatest Joy is the newest and largest addition to the flock. Belfast Harbormaster Katherine Given said, as in years past, they arrived mysteriously in the dark.

"People love them here," Given said. "We've actually already had a couple of busses come by showing people the ducks. And I'm sure there are people going across the Route 1 bridge that see these great big ducks and come down into town to see what's going on. They're very popular."

Calgary resident Dominika Dubinksy was passing by on the Route 1 bridge when she saw the ducks, and stopped to take a selfie from the pedestrian bridge over the harbor.

"They are huge yellow ducks, and they are cute," Dubinsky said. "I think they bring more color to the harbor, and they are very interesting to take pictures of and just to look at. They will make some real nice pictures."

Given says last year a duck was blown out of the harbor during a storm and wound up on Islesboro. But she is confident that as soon as the weather gets bad, the ducks will migrate to points unknown.

