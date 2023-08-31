Group overseeing former Loring Air Force Base tries to avoid shutdown of local fire protection

The Loring Development Authority is offering to increase the annual fire protection fee it pays to the town of Limestone to avoid losing fire services at the former U.S. Air Force base come September.

Carl Flora, President and CEO of the Loring Development Authority, says it would pay $35,000 a year for fire protection, up from $20,000 a year. The town, meanwhile, is seeking more than $1 million from the authority to cover municipal services for the last eight years.

Flora says the authority's land and buildings are tax exempt and the sale of property to private owners this year will grow Limestone's tax base.

"We recently sold 400 acres of land and 26 major buildings," Flora said. "That property is now subject to taxation and is part of Limestone's new tax base."

Flora says two new solar projects on the site are also bringing tax revenue to the town.

Limestone Interim Town Manager Alan Mulherin says the Board of Selectmen will consider the proposal Thursday. The town had threatened to cut off fire protection to the Loring Commerce Centre on Friday if no agreement was reached.

