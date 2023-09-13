A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a driver in Auburn

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed earlier this week by a driver in Auburn.

57-year-old Steven Mortimer was hit Monday night while crossing Center Street near the entrance to Target.

Police have reported that it appears Mortimer was not in the crosswalk. But the Bicycle Coalition of Maine notes that the street has few crosswalks on it, and isn't designed to safely accommodate pedestrian crossings. The group is calling for police to look at the conditions on the roadway and history of crashes in the area.

12 pedestrians have been killed by drivers this year in Maine.