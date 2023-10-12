Good Shepherd Food Bank meets goal to distribute more than 30 million meals to hungry Mainers

The Good Shepherd Food Bank has announced that its Campaign to End Hunger has met its goals two years early, delivering more than 33 million meals across Maine this year and raising 267 million dollars in funds and food donated to ramp up distribution.

Erin Fogg, Vice President of Development and Communications, says despite those large numbers hunger still exists in Maine and the work to solve food insecurity is not done.

"People might look at this news and say, 'Oh my gosh, there's all this money that has gone to help food insecurity and hunger in Maine, and have they reached a finish line?' I want to make sure that everyone in the community, whether it's someone experiencing hunger or someone able to help, knows that we're still here. We'll keep doing the important work of distributing meals across the state while we look to invest in ways to reduce the problem long term," Fogg said.

Fogg says long-term solutions must address the root causes of hunger, including the lack to affordable housing, access to healthcare and financial insecurity. The State estimates that 153,000 Mainers are food insecure, and nearly one in five children are affected. Black, indigenous, and people of color in Maine as well as rural residents are most impacted by food insecurity. The loss of federal relief funding coupled with inflation are fueling an increased need for food assistance.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance check here for programs that can help and pantry locations across Maine.

Good Shepherd Food Bank can also help you locate food assistance here.