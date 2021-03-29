-
Good Shepherd Food Bank is launching a $250 million campaign with a goal to end hunger in Maine by 2025.The organization says that it’s working to raise…
Winter is traditionally a busy time of year for Maine food banks. It’s a time when food insecurity increases because of seasonal employment, eating costs…
Maine Has The Highest Food Insecurity Rate In New England. Here's How 1 Food Bank Is Addressing ThatAs many Mainers gather around loaded dinner tables for the most food-centric holiday of the year, others are unsure when their next meal may…
AUGUSTA, Maine_ Hundreds of Mainers got a personal tour of the Blaine House by Governor LePage as the First Family conducted its annual holiday food…
AUBURN, Maine - The state's largest hunger relief organization has received a $1 million grant from the Next Generation Foundation of Maine. The grant…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Gov. Paul LePage and First Lady Ann LePage are welcoming Mainers in their home this weekend to support the state's food shelters and…