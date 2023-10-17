Coast Guard investigating mast collapse on schooner that killed a Rockland doctor

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a formal investigation into an accident on the schooner Grace Bailey last week that killed one passenger and injured three others.

According to the agency, the rear mast of the 118-foot historic schooner split and fell while the ship was about a mile east of Rockland Harbor.

The mast struck several passengers and caused the death of 40-year-old Emily Mecklenburg of Rockland.

The commander of the Coast Guard's First District ordered the investigation to determine the factors that led to the accident.