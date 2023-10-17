© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Coast Guard investigating mast collapse on schooner that killed a Rockland doctor

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
The top portion of the mainmast lies across the deck of the Grace Bailey as the schooner sits off the coast of Rockland on Monday.
Kurt Schleicher
/
Associated Press
The top portion of the mainmast lies across the deck of the Grace Bailey as the schooner sits off the coast of Rockland on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a formal investigation into an accident on the schooner Grace Bailey last week that killed one passenger and injured three others.

According to the agency, the rear mast of the 118-foot historic schooner split and fell while the ship was about a mile east of Rockland Harbor.

The mast struck several passengers and caused the death of 40-year-old Emily Mecklenburg of Rockland.

The commander of the Coast Guard's First District ordered the investigation to determine the factors that led to the accident.

Robbie Feinberg
