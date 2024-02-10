Saco police are looking for several men involved in an alleged shooting downtown Friday

Saco Police are looking for several men involved in an alleged shooting and car crash downtown Friday.

In a release, police say they responded to reports of gunshots between a red Dodge Charger and a gray Honda HRV near the intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street just before noon.

The vehicles then crashed at the intersection of North Street and Elm Street.

Police say four men fled on foot and a firearm was found in the Honda. The Dodge was found outside of the City.

Saco Schools were locked down and a shelter in place order was issued but was later lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saco police.

