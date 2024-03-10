Coastal flooding expected Sunday as another storm with southeasterly winds pushes across Maine

Coastal flooding is expected Sunday as another storm with southeasterly winds pushes across Maine.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 50 miles per hour are expected along the coast with more than an inch of rain.

Forecaster Jon Palmer said that could result in moderate flooding at high tide around noon.

"We're looking at the Portland tide gauge to crest at 13.7 feet. That's significant flooding. That compares to what we experienced on January 10," Palmer said.

Harbor masters say skiffs have been pulled out of the water while larger vessels have been moved further into harbors for protection.

Palmer said rivers should stay below flood stage because higher elevations in Maine will get snow Sunday and not rain.

Kennebunkport Public Works Director Chris Simeoni said barricades are going up on flood prone roads in town and drivers should turn around if they come upon them because the depth of flood waters is often unknown.

"Typically we have an issue with people who drive through the barricade and then the fire department has to get involved for rescues, not to mention damage to their personal property. So we ask people not to drive around barricades," Simeoni said.

Several of Maine's winter storms this season have been fueled by southeast winds. Palmer said that is unusual.

"I don't think we would have ever expected to almost wipe out all previous coastal flooding records in one winter," he said.

The York County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to tune into weather updates and prepare for any emergency orders that could be announced.