Fire destroys seasonal building at Senator Inn and Spa in Augusta

An early morning fire has destroyed a building at the Senator Inn and Spa in Augusta.

Many state lawmakers stay at the Senator while the legislature is in session, but no one was injured.

The general manager of the Senator Inn said the 12-room building was used seasonally and has been vacant since the fall.

The chief of the Augusta Fire Department said several departments responded after a passerby reported seeing heavy fire around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The state Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause.