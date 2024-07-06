Augusta Police continue search for armed and dangerous suspect

Augusta Police continue to search for a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

In a release, police said that on July 5th at approximately 1:00 pm, officers responded to the area of 480 Riverside Drive for a domestic assault between Justin M. Larrabee, 40, and his mother and father.

Larrabee displayed a firearm, made threats against his family, and then fled the residence before police arrived. His vehicle has been located, but he is still at large.

Police said Larrabee has not made any threats to anyone else outside of those made to his family.

They say the public should not approach or attempt to detain him, but to report the sighting to police immediately.

Larrabee, is wanted for the following charges: Two Domestic Violence Assaults, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Obstructing The Report of A Crime, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.