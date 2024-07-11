© 2024 Maine Public

Maine State Library one step closer to getting interlibrary loan system running again

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published July 11, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT
The Portland Public Library.
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
The Portland Public Library.

After a state appeals board ruled in their favor, Maine State Library is one step closer to getting its interlibrary loan service running again.

The loan system allows borrowers to check books out from libraries statewide. Maine State Library awarded the distribution contract to a new company. The system was placed on hold in June when the former carrier appealed. An appeals board upheld the decision this week, allowing Maine State Library to restart the program.

Maine State Librarian Lori Fisher said there is no firm date on when the services will restart. Because the contract is worth more than a million dollars, Fisher said the State Library now needs to get the approval of the State Procurement Review Committee — a process that can take up to four weeks. Fisher added that she plans to request the review be expedited.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
