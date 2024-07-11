Maine State Library one step closer to getting interlibrary loan system running again

After a state appeals board ruled in their favor, Maine State Library is one step closer to getting its interlibrary loan service running again.

The loan system allows borrowers to check books out from libraries statewide. Maine State Library awarded the distribution contract to a new company. The system was placed on hold in June when the former carrier appealed. An appeals board upheld the decision this week, allowing Maine State Library to restart the program.

Maine State Librarian Lori Fisher said there is no firm date on when the services will restart. Because the contract is worth more than a million dollars, Fisher said the State Library now needs to get the approval of the State Procurement Review Committee — a process that can take up to four weeks. Fisher added that she plans to request the review be expedited.