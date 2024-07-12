Maine's fire marshal is retiring after concerns over workplace culture

Maine State Fire Marshal Richard McCarthy is stepping down at the end of next month.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said that McCarthy is retiring to "pursue an opportunity that's good for him and his family."

McCarthy took over the role more than a year ago, at a time when the agency was under fire over allegations of a toxic work environment.

The Bangor Daily News reported that employees had raised concerns of poor management for years. And a report from the Maine Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability described allegations of offensive and misogynistic statements in the workplace.

Earlier this year, McCarthy told legislators that morale was improving but more work needed to be done. Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said McCarthy has "increased accountability" for actions that fostered a toxic work environment, and increased communication and employee feedback.

Moss said that the fire marshal position was posted for a national search on Thursday, and the agency plans to conduct a hiring process over the next few months.

McCarthy had worked in the fire marshal's office for more than two decades.