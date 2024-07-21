© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine State Police investigating three crashes involving troopers this weekend

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published July 21, 2024 at 9:45 AM EDT
Maine State Police Trooper Patrick Flanagan's cruiser, which was hit from behind in Biddeford on the Turnpike while Flanagan was conducting a traffic stop.
Maine Department of Public Safety
Maine State Police Trooper Patrick Flanagan's cruiser, which was hit from behind in Biddeford on the Turnpike while Flanagan was conducting a traffic stop.

Maine State Police are investigating three separate crashes involving troopers over the weekend. One left an officer injured Saturday night.

The Department of Public Safety said Maine State Police Trooper Patrick Flanagan was on a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated at mile marker 32 southbound on the Maine Turnpike in Biddeford when his cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle. The force of the crash caused Trooper Flanagan’s cruiser to spin around and strike the vehicle he had pulled over.

The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries. Trooper Flanagan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser is 25-year-old Xianying Yu of Allston, Massachusetts. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Biddeford hospital. She was summonsed for Failing to Keep Right. The crash remains under investigation.

The Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers that Maine law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching all stopped emergency, public service, or disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

Another Maine State Police Trooper was hit shortly after midnight on Friday while he was was responding to a motor vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Gardiner. The officer was using his emergency lights and siren when a Ford pickup truck operated by 24-year-old Javier Martinez of Waterville swerved into his lane hitting the right side of the cruiser. No one was injured in the crash.

Police say Martinez was operating under the influence of alcohol. He was summonsed for OUI and released pending a court hearing.

A third Maine State Police Trooper was involved in an accident early Friday morning while conducting a traffic stop on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. The trooper had just gotten back into his cruiser with the lights activated when his cruiser was sideswiped by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. There were no injuries to either party.

Police say the Jeep's driver, 71-year-old Andrew Pratt of Cutler, has had several law enforcement interactions and traffic complaints, resulting in adverse driving reports filed with Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet