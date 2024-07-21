© 2024 Maine Public

Yarmouth Clam Festival fundraises for nonprofits and brings community together

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published July 21, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
The Yarmouth Clam Festival has been fundraising for nonprofits and entertaining visitors for 57 years.
1 of 5  — clam1.jpg
The food booths at the festival fundraise to support about 30 nonprofits.
2 of 5  — clam2.jpg
Vendors prepare clams at the Yarmouth Clam Festival.
3 of 5  — clam3.jpg
Danielle Williams (left) and Sarah Hawkes of Norway Savings Bank volunteer at the Lions Club food stall.
4 of 5  — clam4.jpg
The carnival at the Yarmouth Clam Festival.
5 of 5  — clam5.jpg
The Yarmouth Clam Festival has been running all weekend with family entertainment, a carnival, crafts, food and music.

The centerpiece of the event, the food booths, raise funds for about thirty nonprofits, according to Chelsie DiConzo, Community Events Director for the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce.

"It's the Yarmouth Clam Festival but it's really about the community and all of the nonprofits fundraising here this weekend. So, whether you're buying a clam or a Lime Rickey or parking in one of the lots it really does affect the nonprofits' success for the year," DiConzo said.

The festival depends largely on the help of volunteers to operate every summer. Sarah Hawkes is a volunteer from Norway Savings Bank and has been coming for seven years.

"I just love volunteering and getting to be out in the community, meeting new people. We volunteer in the food booths and t-shirt stand. It's a lot of fun and the energy is amazing," Hawkes said.

The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce organizes the festival, now in its 57th year. The event draws about 80 thousand visitors from all over New England and beyond.

The Yarmouth Clam Festival wraps up at 3 PM Sunday.
