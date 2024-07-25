© 2024 Maine Public

Private plane crashes during landing at Bar Harbor airport

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published July 25, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
A plane takes off from Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton in 2011.
Gabor Degre
/
BDN
A plane takes off from Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton in 2011.

Emergency personnel are responding to a plane crash near the tarmac at Bar Harbor's airport.

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the single-engine plane tried to land. A representative from Cape Air, the only commercial airline servicing Bar Harbor, said none of their flights were involved.

The FAA has not commented on the condition of the 2 people on board. The plane had taken off from Morris County, New Jersey earlier this morning.
News
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
