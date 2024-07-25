Private plane crashes during landing at Bar Harbor airport

Emergency personnel are responding to a plane crash near the tarmac at Bar Harbor's airport.

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the single-engine plane tried to land. A representative from Cape Air, the only commercial airline servicing Bar Harbor, said none of their flights were involved.

The FAA has not commented on the condition of the 2 people on board. The plane had taken off from Morris County, New Jersey earlier this morning.