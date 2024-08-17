Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival returns this weekend

Fourteen hot air balloons are in Lewiston-Auburn this weekend, with pilots from across the country who came to participate in the annual balloon festival.

Nate Libby, is Lewiston's Assistant Director of Economic and Community Development. He says when the Great Falls Balloon Festival nonprofit had to step down from running the event this year he knew the city would take it over.

"It's intended to be a joyful event, to bring people together to have a good time. We have events to keep people interested and occupied all day," Libby said. "We've worked hard on security plans. We have a security team and Lewiston Police Department on site providing a safe space for everyone to enjoy the event."

Sponsorships and donations of nearly 170 thousand dollars have helped with costs and the event is free of charge. You can visit laballoonfest.org for the schedule, which includes a car show on Saturday, and a family fun day on Sunday.

Libby says the three-day event is expected to draw up to 100,000 residents and visitors and generate up to 5 million dollars for hotels, restaurants, shops and nonprofits.