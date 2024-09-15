National Falls Prevention Plan could prevent painful and costly household accidents in older adults

Maine has the largest 65 and older population in the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2021, 325 older adults in Maine died due to falls.

Senator Angus King wants to create a National Falls Prevention Plan to prevent painful and costly household accidents in older adults by creating a Medicare pilot program that would cover the costs of home safety modifications such as grab bars and railings.

Traditional Medicare plans do not cover or reimburse for such safeguards.

King's Stand Strong Falls Prevention Act would create an Advisory Committee on Falls Prevention within the Department of Health and Human Services, which would develop a National Falls Prevention Plan.

Jess Maurer is the Executive Director of the Maine Council on Aging.

"What we don't have is a coordinated effort where we have this central person who's saying we have this person who fell. Let's go figure out why they fell and make sure they don't fall again. That's where ultimately this project will lead," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control says there are roughly 1 million fall-related hospitalizations and 3 million emergency department visits annually by the elderly in the U.S.