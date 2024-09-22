Maine's 66 iconic lighthouses are on Maine Preservation's 2024 most endangered historic places list

Maine Preservation's 2024 list of most endangered historic places in Maine is out, and a Portland building at the center of a demolition debate is on the list.

The former Children's Museum at 142 Free Street is owned by the Portland Museum of Art and threatened with demolition for an expansion. The PMA asked the Portland City Council to reclassify the building as a non-contributing structure in the Congress Street Historic District. The Council voted to do so.

Tara Kelly, Executive Director of Maine Preservation, says a historic district is distinct because of all of the buildings in it, and reclassifying a structure sets a dangerous precedent.

"If we chip away at that, any building owner can come forward and say, 'I want my building reclassified and it's not contributing.' That could have a terrible impact on the future of historic districts in Portland, so we really needed to call attention to that," Kelly said.

Other nominated buildings include Maine's 66 Light Houses, which sustained significant damage during the January storms.

Kelly said as they are built in precarious spots along the coast, thought must be given to their future amid climate change.

"We needed to call attention to all of the damage that took place at that time and think about what we need to do to mitigate, adapt, and prepare for future storms," she said.

Round out the list are Central Congregational Church Downeast, Eagle Island State Historic Site, Kneisel Hall in Blue Hill, Sangerville Town Hall, and Starling Hall in Fayette.

In November, residents can support Question 3, which asks voters to approve a $10 million bond to help restore historic buildings across the state.

