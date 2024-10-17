Bay Ferries Limited reports 2024 ridership on CAT ferry near pre-pandemic levels

Bay Ferries Limited reported that its 2024 sailing season for the CAT ferry was successful, with ridership nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The CAT carried more than 49,000 passengers and nearly 20,000 vehicles between Maine and Nova Scotia this year. That's up more than 28% from last year.

Mark Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, said the government of Nova Scotia has committed to extending the ferry line's lease one more year beyond 2025.

"What the government wants is continued growth in the service, that we are operating it efficiently and providing a good value and I think we are doing that," Wilson said.

Wilson said the provincial operating subsidy for 2024 was $21 million.

Americans come from all over the country to ride the CAT, according to Wilson.

"Very close to 80% is Americans and we want to continue to grow that market. Our marketing efforts are directed into Northeastern U.S. and all over the U.S.," he said.

Wilson said ferry travel is discretionary, and the season's good weather helped the service to complete 123 round trips, though 10 trips were cancelled due to storms.

The 2025 schedule and booking should be open within two weeks.

