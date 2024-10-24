Farmer whose land is contaminated with PFAS chemicals urges state to prioritize medical testing

A Maine farmer whose land is contaminated with PFAS chemicals is urging a State advisory committee to prioritize medical testing for affected citizens.

Adam Nordell and his wife owned Songbird Farm in Unity, found to be contaminated with "forever chemicals." Nordell has since joined Defend our Health as a campaign manager to push for public policy that protects Mainers from toxic chemicals.

At a public hearing before the PFAS Advisory Committee Thursday Nordell asked the state to move more quickly on offering free blood serum testing and creating a medical care program for those sickened by PFAS related illnesses.

"The medical care program should include treatment for PFAS linked illnesses as well as coverage of treatment to reduce the burden on the exposed community. I would ask that you not leave the physical health of our children, our farmer friends and our neighbors to receive attention and resources as a last in line priority," Nordell said.

Nordell said the fact that so few affected farms have been forced to close is a testament to the work of the State and the bravery of farmers. But he said the PFAS crisis is, at its core, a public health crisis that requires medical monitoring.

The PFAS Advisory Committee reports that 78 Maine farms have requested soil health and drinking water testing from the Department of Environmental Protection. And four farms have started the process of having the State acquire their land.

PFAS Fund Director Beth Valentine said keeping farms viable is the goal.

"We work with an advisory panel to determine uses for these properties. If possible, we want to return them to agricultural production. If that isn't possible, we will look at alternatives, such as research, conservation, maybe even recreation," Valentine said.

A $60 million PFAS Fund was established four years ago. Thus far, the Fund has distributed about two and a quarter million dollars in financial assistance to farmers for income replacement, grants, business planning, and professional services.