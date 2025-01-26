Lawmakers to propose bills this legislative session that address toxic firefighting foam

The spill of firefighting foam containing PFAS at the former Brunswick Naval Air station last summer has lawmakers developing bills for this legislative session that address toxic foam remaining at the spill site, and also PFAS concentrate in storage across the state.

Lawmaker Dan Ankeles represents Brunswick Landing where the spill occurred. At a meeting with Friends of Casco Bay on Friday, he said one bill will ensure that the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority on the site can no longer store any firefighting foam on property it owns or leases.

"Our preference as a community is that this be gone. It needs to get away from all of these residential areas, sensitive habitats and working waterfronts," Ankeles said.

A second bill, he said, would create a statewide inventory of PFAS concentrate of 5 gallons or more, while a third would establish a take-back collection and disposal program for that inventory.

"That sets up this take back program over time through DEP and in consultation with the state Fire Marshal's Office. You set up collection points throughout the state," Ankeles said.

"We still have to talk about how we dispose of this stuff in an environmentally sensitive way."

Sen. Mattie Daughtry is also working on the legislation, according to Ankeles.