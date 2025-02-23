Bangor Studio/Membership Department
USDA Launches Compliance Review of University of Maine for Title IX Violations

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published February 23, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST
University of Maine
Town of Orono
University of Maine

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated a compliance review of the University of Maine following the State of Maine’s disregard for President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) 14201, to keep men out of women's sports.

“President Trump has made it abundantly clear: taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars will not support institutions that discriminate against women,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “USDA is committed to upholding the President’s executive order, meaning any institution that chooses to disregard it can count on losing future funding.”

As a federally funded land-grant institution, the University of Maine receives over 100 million dollars in USDA funding.

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities that receive federal funding.

Compliance with federal law is mandatory for institutions to continue receiving taxpayer funded support, including USDA grants.
