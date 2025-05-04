Mobile Service Unit will provide underserved parts of Aroostook County with access to vital services

The Aroostook County Action Program says a new mobile service unit will expand access to vital services for residents in some of the most underserved parts of the County.

The agency said transportation has always been the key barrier for residents to access energy and housing resources, nutrition assistance and employment and education support.

Executive Director Jason Parent said the unit will allow staff to meet clients face to face.

"We recognize the value of those. It allowed us to assess the household for more than what we were just seeing. Sometimes we flagged domestic abuse, senior abuse, or food insecurity things we can't do over the phone with people," Parent said.

Parent said the first visit of the Mobile Service Unit will be to Van Buren.

"They were exploring the challenges of the high levels of Adverse Child Experiences of the population of that small town on the Canadian border. They said we could really use you to have a presence in our town," he said.

Parent said the outreach unit will focus on nutrition for children in the summer, and heating assistance in the fall.

