Gov. Janet Mills signs new spending bill into law

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a $320 million spending bill into law. It was enacted by Democrats in the Legislature along party lines last week.

The spending package includes some — but not all — of the provisions the governor proposed in her January budget bill. Among the cuts was a plan to permanently provide Maine high school students free tuition to in-state community colleges.

The new law also includes an increase in the cigarette tax as well as a new tax on online streaming services. The streaming tax will align with the state's sales tax rate.

In a statement, Mills described the bill as including tradeoffs and compromises and that she did not agree with every provision.

The spending bill will go into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns.

