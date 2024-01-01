Michael Breton

mbreton@mainepublic.org

Michael first joined Maine Public in September 2003 as the Controller. Before that, he was a District Manager for H&R Block, living in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He received a BS in Business Communication from Bentley College (Waltham, Massachusetts) in 1990 and a BS in Public Accounting from Husson University (Portland campus) in 1999. He is a devoted life-long viewer of PBS and exceedingly happy to be working for “Channel 10.”

Michael is from Lewiston and currently resides in his hometown.

