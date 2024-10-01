A Maine Public Limited Series Podcast: Coming Soon!

In the summer of 2023, Maine Public partnered with Story Corps in a Military Voices Initiative to capture the stories of Maine Veterans who served in the Armed Forces.

During the recording sessions Veterans shared details about their families, their time of service, and how their service in the military affected their lives. Their stories are intriguing, personal, and diverse.

Military Voices of Maine will be available on our website or on your favorite podcast platforms.

Military Voices of Maine is brought to you by a partnership with Maine Public and Story Corps, as well the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We want to thank our sponsors LEE Auto Malls, Wreaths Across America, and FEDCAP Maine.

We want to thank the Veteran’s and their families who shared their stories with us. It is their stories that have made this series possible. Thank you for your service.

Military Voices of Maine is hosted by Keith Shortall and produced by Allison New, Keith Shortall, and Cory Morrissey.