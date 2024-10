Episode six features Timothy Drake aka ‘Sarge’. Sarge joined the Marine Corps in 1987. He served a total of 26 years, in which he was deployed fifteen times, four of those years were in active combat. He worn multiple uniforms, serving in three different branches of the United States Armed Forces. He’s motivated by duty, honor, and service. He takes pride in helping others and supporting his family, which includes not only those he’s related to but those he served with.