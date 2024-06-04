Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Robert Einhorn

Today’s edition of Speaking In Maine brings us to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Robert Einhorn.

Robert Einhorn is a senior fellow in the Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Initiative and the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology, both housed within the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. Einhorn focuses on arms control (U.S.-Russia and multilateral), nonproliferation and regional security issues (including Iran, the greater Middle East, South Asia, and Northeast Asia), and U.S. nuclear weapons policies and programs.

His talk, “Are We Heading Toward a World with Many Nuclear-armed States?” was recorded on May 20th, 2024.