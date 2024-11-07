College of the Atlantic Summer Institute: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness

Jeffrey Rosen is the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, where he hosts We the People, a weekly podcast of constitutional debate. He is also a professor of law at George Washington University Law School and a contributing editor of The Atlantic. Rosen’s new book is The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America (2024). His other books include The New York Times bestseller Conversations with RBG: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law (2019), as well as biographies of Louis Brandeis and William Howard Taft.

Judith S. Goldstein received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1962 with a concentration on European and American history. As a Woodrow Wilson Scholar at Columbia University, she received a master's degree in European history, and wrote her thesis on the “Mouvement Republicain Populaire and the Franco-Vietnamese War, 1946-1954.” In 1972, Goldstein completed her doctoral studies at Columbia University after writing her dissertation on “The Politics of Ethnic Pressure: The American Jewish Committee Fight Against Immigration Restriction: 1906-1917.” This thesis was published as a book by Routledge in 1990 and republished in 2020, as the beginning of a sustained concentration on immigration and diversity in America and Europe.